Jets vs. Bills Gameday

The Jets manage just three yards on their opening drive as the Buffalo defense starts strong as advertised forcing a three and out. The Bills moved the ball well on their first possession that included Allen hooking up with newly acquired receiver Stefon Diggs twice in the short passing game. Allen then ran 12-yards for a first down. He ran the ball again on the ensuing play and fumbled with the Jets recovering at their own 19-yard line. Again, the Bills defense closes the door as the Jets are able to gain just a single yard before punting for the second time in the game. The Buffalo offense is then able to get things into gear putting together a 55-yard scoring drive on seven plays. Allen capped it with a two yard touchdown to give the Bills a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Bills defense again responded with a third straight three and out. The Jets managed just four yards on their first three possessions.