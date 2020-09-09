x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Bills sign WR Kumerow to practice squad

The Bills didn't waste time in signing WR Jake Kumerow after the Packers cut him days ago.
Credit: AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes a catch during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers’ loss in Green Bay is the Bills' gain. Buffalo has signed receiver Jake Kumerow to its practice squad, three days after he was cut by the Packers. The Packers’ decision to cut Kumerow was considered one of their biggest surprises in establishing their 53-player roster on Saturday. And it came on the heels of Rodgers calling Kumerow “super reliable” while discussing Green Bay’s receivers.

The Bills also released FB Patrick DiMarco after reaching an injury settlement. Buffalo had placed DiMarco on injured reserve with a neck injury. 