ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The board fell just right for Brandon Beane and company on Thursday night as they took Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver ninth overall without having to make any moves.

Oliver wasted no time getting to know his new home at One Bills Drive. The newest Buffalo Bill was in Orchard Park on Friday to meet with members of the team and front office like owners Kim and Terry Pegula, GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott.

He talked to the media at his introductory press conference and posed for pictures at the Bills new training facility which he called "top notch" after his visit before the draft.

And while the expectations are high for the three-time All American, Oliver knows he has big shoes to fill after Kyle Williams retired.

"What do I think when I hear I'm Kyle Williams' replacement? I think Kyle Williams is a great player, I think will wear a gold jacket one day. I just want to come in and compete and help the team in any way possible. I don't even think about that. Kyle Williams is in a league of his own. I haven't even come close to touching that," Ed Oliver explained.

Oliver also said Williams reached out to him shortly after he was drafted to say congratulations and offered any help or advice he could give him.

Despite his production, a knock on Oliver is his size for a defensive lineman and he said dealing with doubters is something he's dealt with his whole life.

"I never leave the house without a chip on my shoulder," Oliver said.

That certainly sounds like the mentality of a Buffalo Bill.

This was a dream scenario for the Bills on Thursday night as they stayed put at ninth overall and it paid off. Taking Oliver was not only drafting the best player available as Beane wanted but it fills a need at defensive tackle.

Now we look ahead to the second and third rounds that get underway Friday night at 7 p.m.