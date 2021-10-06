Bills Injury Update: Poyer White limited, Milano sits

The Bills are dealing with injuries on defense as they get ready to face the high powered Kansas City Chiefs.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills defense has really been the story of the season so far. They're giving up and NFL best 11-ppg after posting shutouts two of the last three weeks.

Now comes the test.

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) have stumbled a bit out of the gate this season, but their offense is among the most prolific in the NFL on the talent of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and an array of weapons around him.

The Bills are dealing with injuries as they prepare for this game.

They include top coverage linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) and starting safety Jordan Poyer (ankle). Top Cornerback Tre'Davious White was among those limited in practice on Wednesday.

Here is the official injury report: