INDIANAPOLIS — A year ago the Bills were looking for their franchise quarterback. They believe they have him in Josh Allen who they drafted seventh overall last year.

The Bills still have plenty of needs. They need to build their offense around their franchise quarterback. The Bills need to turn their offensive line into a strength. They also need help at wide receiver and at tight end.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane didn't reveal much during his media session at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis Thursday but he's definitely happy the Bills drafted Allen last season.