Bills' Hart suspended for one game

The NFL suspended Bills reserve offensive lineman Bobby Hart for taking a swing at a Titans player and actually hitting a coach.

The NFL suspended Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game, a day after he took a swing at a Titans player and instead struck a Tennessee coach in the head following a 41-7 win.

Hart was suspended without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct and won’t be eligible to rejoin the team until after Buffalo plays at Miami on Sunday.

Hart has the right to appeal the decision reached by the league’s VP of football operations Jon Runyan.