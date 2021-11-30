x
Bills getting healthier ahead of Patriots match up

Bills DL Star Lotulelei and RG Spencer Brown are off the Covid list, and guard Jon Feliciano (calf) has returned to practice.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) runs onto the field for an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. The Jaguars defeated the Bills 9-6. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills opened their week on a healthy note with starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and starting right guard Spencer Brown cleared from the COVID-19/reserve list. 

Coach Sean McDermott also announced starting guard Jon Feliciano practiced after missing the past four games on injured reserve with a calf injury. 

Buffalo returned to practice following a 31-6 win at New Orleans on Thursday, and in preparation to host the AFC East-leading New England Patriots on Monday night. Lotulelei, Buffalo’s top run-stuffing lineman, missed three games and Brown the past two.

