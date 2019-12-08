SPARTANBURG, S.C. — This week the Bills will practice with the Panthers at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina but this isn't the first time they've practiced with other teams.

They've also done this with the Browns and Steelers the past few years and these practices are always more intense than a regular practice but given all of the connections between the Bills and Panthers, these could be even more heated and literally will be as temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90's on Tuesday morning.

"We’ve met as an organization, different departments, making sure we are on top of that. It’s not any surprise to us. The heat is real down there so we want to make sure we are out in front of it," head coach Sean McDermott said.

McDermott is no stranger to the South Carolina heat at this time of the year after spending six years as the Panthers defensive coordinator. So he along with GM Brandon Beane and a few other guys return to familiar territory this week.

"It will be nice and a great opportunity to see some old friends. It was a place that helped me in so many ways with great people and a great organization. Wofford is a neat campus, very similar to St. John Fisher in terms of the pride that they take in what they do down there. That said, we have work to do and that’s why we are going down there. I’m interested to watch and I’m excited to watch our team grow through this experience," McDermott explained.

One guy who just came over from Carolina this past weekend is already facing his former team, cornerback Captain Munnerlyn.

The Bills signed him on Saturday after E.J. Gaines went on injured reserve.

"I know there's going to be a lot of trash talking, I'm probably going to be doing a lot of it but at the same time it's just going to be competing and trying to make plays," Munnerlyn laughed.

While this is a reunion for many guys, it's also a serious trip. It's a chance for the Bills to get higher level competition in practice given they've been going against themselves for a while now.

"You definitely got to bring it a little bit more not that we don't bring it every day but it's good to go against somebody else. You only hope that each team will take care of each other since it's not a real game or anything like that. Sometimes things get a little out of hand and that's part of it. Maybe it will bring a little bit more fire out guys. So it will be good. Good competition anyway," wide receiver Cole Beasley said.

The Bills practice with the Panthers Tuesday and Wednesday at Wofford College in Spartanburg before heading to Charlotte for their second preseason game on Friday.