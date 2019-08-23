BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tonight in Detroit the Bills play the Lions in their third preseason game. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said only that "the starters will play more this week than they did against Carolina." Many time the starters will play into the third quarter.

Detroit head coach Matt Patricia hasn't announced any plans for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford hasn't played in the preseason and there's no guarantee he'll play against the Bills. The Bills defense has only faced back up quarterbacks so far this preseason. The Colts Andrew Luck didn't play against the Bills because of a calf injury and the Panthers Cam Newton was healthy but didn't play against the Bills either.

Game time is 8 o'clock from Detroit.