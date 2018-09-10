ORCHARD PARK - The Bills invested a great deal in drafting quarterback Josh Allen seventh overall.

Now they're trying to bring someone in to help show him the way.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott again confirmed the team is working to sign veteran quarterback Derek Anderson. Anderson was in Buffalo speaking to the team on Monday.

Anderson is a 13-year veteran who spent the last seven years in Carolina as Cam Newton's back-up. McDermott is familiar with Anderson having worked as defensive coordinator in Carolina, and knows what he brings to the table.

"There's a lot of football wisdom that comes from a veteran and guys that have been in the game and guys that have been through the highs and lows. Guys that can kind of fill the gaps for young players and not only lead by example but also... hey you know you had a really good game.... How do I sustain that success and not get too high or too low when the lows hit? So there's a lot to be said for it."

Allen has shown progress but also extreme inconsistency. He was 10/18 for 82-yards with an interception on Sunday, but did lead the first fourth quarter, come from behind, game winning drive of his career setting up Stephen Hauschka for a 46-yard field goal as time expired. The Bills beat the Tennessee Titans 13-12 to improve to 2-3 on the season.

