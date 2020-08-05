ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end and second-round selection A.J. Epenesa and two other players taken in the NFL draft last month. The Bills announced the signings Friday, a day after inking three other draft choices. Epenesa played at Iowa and led the Big Ten with 10 1/2 sacks last season. A three-year starter, the junior had 26 1/2 career sacks and forced nine fumbles in 37 games. Also signed were receiver and fourth-round pick Gabriel Davis of Central Florida and quarterback and fifth-round choice Jake Fromm of Georgia. All three got four-year contracts.