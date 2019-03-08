ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — While there are many things that need to get sorted out for the Bills, especially on offense, before any meaningful football is played, Friday was a night for the team to have fun and enjoy being back in front of the fans at New Era Field.

It was their only night practice of training camp and the third year in a row they've held this practice at the stadium.

Quarterback Josh Allen understands how important it is to connect with the fans. He was the last player on the field, signing autographs for more than an hour after practice was done.

"I just want to pay it forward and make sure the fans who support me know how much I appreciate them. Going around and doing simple gestures like high-fives, handshakes or signing something for them, I know that means a lot," Allen said.

Fans who haven't been to practices at St. John Fisher College yet their first look at some of the new players such as rookie Ed Oliver, who said this was the first time he was at the stadium.

"I look around and I see a whole bunch of '91' jerseys, and I haven't even stepped on the field here, so it just shows how much the people and community buy in and how much they embrace the players here," the ninth overall pick in the spring draft said.

As far as practice goes, the Bills are still dealing with a bunch of injuries. Center Mitch Morse is still in the concussion protocol, and Sean McDermott would not comment on the situation.

Tight ends Tyler Kroft (foot), Jason Croom (hamstring) and Dawson Knox (hamstring) remain out. Guard Spencer Long (knee), safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive tackle Robert Thomas (knee) also did not practice.

A good sign for Kroft though is he was at practice today and out of the walking boot.

Lorezno Alexander, LeSean McCoy, John Brown and Ty Nsekhe all had veteran rest days.

The offensive line continues to see movement with all of the injuries. It did get guard Quinten Spain back on Friday, but right guard Jon Feliciano left practice early with trainers and headed to the locker room. Wyatt Teller took his place after he left.

Dion Dawkins remained at left tackle with Spain at left guard, Russell Bodine in at center for Morse, Felici and second-round pick Cody Ford at right tackle.

At tight end, with Kroft, Croom and Knox out, seventh-round pick Tommy Sweeney continues to take advantage of the first team reps his getting. He made a couple solid plays including one in 11-on-11 action for a big gain against Matt Milano.

Regardless of injuries, we knew the offense faced a ton of challenges this preseason trying to get so many new players on the same page. Allen is trying to take that next step in year two and get rid of those "rookie mistakes" because they aren't considered "rookie mistakes" anymore.

One of those plays came Friday night.

Allen made some flashy Josh Allen-like plays. One in particular was to Zay Jones for a 20-yard gain as he was off balance. That came during 11-on-11 work, the portion we can't shoot.

But then a few plays later he had a throw that was similar to the interception in Green Bay throwing it across his body and over the middle where Dean Marlow came up with the pick.

So the offense is still trying to find its consistency.

The Bills are off Saturday and back on the field Sunday in Rochester for an afternoon practice at 2:45 as they get ready to host the Colts in their first preseason game on Thursday at New Era Field.