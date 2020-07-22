Charges dropped against Bills DT Ed Oliver

The District Attorney in Houston says given test results, they can't prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver is set to report to training camp next Tuesday.

He will do so with his legal troubles behind him.

The District Attorney in Houston told media there that charges against Oliver have been dismissed.

Oliver was arrested May 16 and charged with driving while intoxicated and carrying an illegal firearm.

Oliver's attorney says tests showed no evidence of drugs in his system, and given that he was within his rights to carry a gun.

The NFL does have the right to review the case and impose its own discipline, but is not likely to given the legal outcome.