Bills draft Miami DE Gregory Rousseau with 30th pick

The Bills didn't move out of the 30th spot in the NFL draft and bolstered the defensive front.

Defensive line was one of the top areas the Bills were targeting in the NFL draft, That's especially true with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs dominating them in the AFC Championship game and emerging as a force to be reckoned with in years to come.

To that end, the Bills took defensive end Gregory Rousseau out of Miami with the 30th pick in the NFL draft.

Rousseau opted out in 2020 as a pandemic related precaution, and had a questionable pro day, but the Bills project him as a rising talent who can get to the quarterback.

He led the ACC with 15.5 sacks in 2019. He's listed at 6-6, 220lbs. and Beane says he'll continue to add size and strength.