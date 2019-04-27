ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Since drafting defensive tackle Ed Oliver in the first round of the draft Thursday the Bills have focused solely on the offensive side of the ball.

That changed on Saturday, when the Bills selected Vosean Joseph, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound outside linebacker from Florida with the ninth pick in the fifth round. That was Buffalo's first selection on the draft's final day.

Joseph played in 37 games for the Gators and started 22 while at Florida. He finished his collegiate career with 161 total tackles, four sacks, one interception, seven passes defended and one forced fumble. In 2018 he had 93 tackles which led the Gators and he finished ninth in tackles in the SEC.

On day the Bills drafted offensive lineman Cody Ford, running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dawson Knox.

As the day gets underway the Bills have four draft picks remaining.