CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Buffalo Bills capped an interesting week in Carolina with a 27-14 win against the Panthers Friday night in Charlotte.

The teams practiced twice together earlier in the week in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on the campus of Wofford College.

The game Friday was all Buffalo. The Bills pretty much had their way with the Panthers all night long.

Second-year quarterback Josh Allen appeared to take great strides forward. His performance is backed up by the numbers but what they don't tell you about is his decision making. It was much better as he continues to improve.

Allen completed 9 of 11 passes for 102 yards. Allen ran the ball only once and gained one yard.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said of the performance, "He did look like the game slowed down a little bit for him, and that's good to see. Again, I've said this before, whether it's a quarterback in this case or another position, a young player that continues to grow and the game slows down for 'em is a good thing."

Backup quarterback Matt Barkley turned in another strong performance. He was 8 for 10 for 110 yards and a touchdown. But for the Bills, the focus has to be on Allen as they prepare for the season.

It's not a stretch to say there's an awful lot riding on the shoulders of the young man out of Wyoming. Allen is well aware that everyone knows what he's working on, and on Friday in Carolina, he made some forward strides.

"Yeah, it's something I've been working on. It's no secret. Just making smarter decisions, quicker decisions with the football, and obviously they're not playing all their guys over there on that side," Allen said. "But you know they're a good defense over there. So, just trying to understand where their weak points are, taking what they give us, and letting our guys make some plays."

While Allen's progress is no doubt the big story former rugby star Christian Wade made another incredible play. In the fourth quarter, he caught a pass from Tyree Jackson, who had a tough, tough, night and sprinted 48 yards to the 1-yard line.

Wade showed off his great speed, and this time he left a couple of defenders trying to figure out how they missed him.

"Awesome, awesome. I could feel the sideline like a tidal wave about to the come over me, so that was another special moment for Christian and our team," McDermott said.

The Bills have won both preseason games. They have yet to face a starting quarterback as Andrew Luck didn't play in the Colts game, and Cam Newton sat out the Panthers game.

The Bills are at Detroit next Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

