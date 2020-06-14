Bills' Dion Dawkins: 'Until you're a black man in America, you won't know what that feels like'

He said it was 'crazy' that people are just coming to the realization of the 'injustices that have been happening to black people.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the media is looking for a good insightful answer, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins never fails to provide one.

Dawkins took to Twitter on Saturday to express his feelings about issues that are finally being dealt with in the United States.

In a powerful tweet he said, "It's time to come together with love and acceptance to bring light to the current situation and address and fix all the wrongs."

Dawkins added, "Black men are dying at the rate of an endangered species ... to be endangered .. until you're a black man in America, you won't know what that feels like."

He said it was "crazy" that people are just coming to the realization of the "injustices that have been happening to black people."

Dawkins wrote about the pride in his own family for the "all the different races and hues we embody."

The 26-year-old is as popular with fans and teammates as he is with the media. He was one of the Bills team captains last season.