Bills defense keys first half lead vs. Commanders

The Bills defense sacked Washington QB Sam Howell three times, taking advantage of a suspect Commander offensive line.

LANDOVER, MD - Micah Hyde intercepted Commanders QB Sam Howell late in the first half set up Tyler Bass's 32-yard field goal with 18 left in the second quarter, giving the Bills a 16-0 halftime lead over Washington.

Bass also connected on field goals of 36 and 54 yards.

Josh Allen threw to Gabe Davis for a 32-yard TD in the first quarter to give Buffalo a 10-0 lead. Allen was 14/22 for 140 yards and a touchdown over the first two quarters.

It was the defense that was dominant.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard, taking over for Tremaine Edmunds at middle linebacker this season, had two sacks and an interception in the first half. It was Bernard's second interception of the season.

Washington had the ball at the Buffalo two-yard line and turned it over on downs.