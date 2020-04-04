BUFFALO, N.Y. — Late last month the Bills signed offensive lineman Daryl Williams to a one year contract. On Saturday the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported details of the deal saying Williams signed a one-year $2.25 million deal.

Williams will turn 28 in August. He can play both guard and tackle. He played all 16 games for the Carolina Panthers last year. He played in the opener of the 2018 season, but missed the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Bills GM Brandon Beane has proven to be quite adept at adding depth without breaking the bank. Thursday in a ZOOM conference call with the media Beane spoke about bringing Williams to the Bills.

“He’s a right guard, right tackle and I think when he moved, after they got their left tackle back, they moved him to the right, and his play was much better,” Beane said. “This guy was a second-team All Pro a few years ago and had a bad knee injury. Similar to Trent Murphy, we’re kind of betting on the fact that we’ll have him not playing out of position and year two coming off that knee injury.”

Williams is the only new face on the Bills offensive line. Beane said not to rule out the chance he could earn a starting job next year.

