BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills made decisions on which 53 players they will carry with them into the first week of the NFL season. The deadline for final cuts was at 4 p.m. Saturday. Here are the players released, some of which could eventually find themselves on the practice squad Sunday:





CUT:

QB Tyree Jackson

RB LeSean McCoy

RB Marcus Murphy

RB Christian Wade

WR Victor Bolden Jr.

WR Nick Easley

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

WR Cam Phillips

WR David Sills V

WR Duke Williams

TE Nate Becker

TE Kyle Carter

TE Keith Towbridge

OL Jarron Jones

OL Erik Magnuson

OL Demetrius Rhaney

DT Kyle Peko

DT L.T. Walton

DT Roderick Young

DE Sam Acho

DE Jeff Holland

DE Eddie Yarbrough

LB Deon Lacy

CB Cam Lewis

CB Ryan Lewis

CB Captain Munnerlyn

CB Lafayette Pitts

CB Denzel Rice

S Kurt Coleman

S Abraham Wallace

K Chase McLaughlin

TRADED:

OL Russell Bodine (to NE)

OL Wyatt Teller (to CLE)

INJURED RESERVE:

DE Mike Love

LB Vosean Joseph

RB Senorise Perry

OL LaAdrian Waddle

Linebacker Tyrell Dobson was placed on the Commissioner's exempt list by the league. He was arrested for domestic violence in May. It is also being reported that tight end Jason Croom will be placed on injured reserve Monday and the subsequent roster spot used to resign safety Kurt Coleman.

