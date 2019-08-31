BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills made decisions on which 53 players they will carry with them into the first week of the NFL season. The deadline for final cuts was at 4 p.m. Saturday. Here are the players released, some of which could eventually find themselves on the practice squad Sunday:
CUT:
- QB Tyree Jackson
- RB LeSean McCoy
- RB Marcus Murphy
- RB Christian Wade
- WR Victor Bolden Jr.
- WR Nick Easley
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
- WR Cam Phillips
- WR David Sills V
- WR Duke Williams
- TE Nate Becker
- TE Kyle Carter
- TE Keith Towbridge
- OL Jarron Jones
- OL Erik Magnuson
- OL Demetrius Rhaney
- DT Kyle Peko
- DT L.T. Walton
- DT Roderick Young
- DE Sam Acho
- DE Jeff Holland
- DE Eddie Yarbrough
- LB Deon Lacy
- CB Cam Lewis
- CB Ryan Lewis
- CB Captain Munnerlyn
- CB Lafayette Pitts
- CB Denzel Rice
- S Kurt Coleman
- S Abraham Wallace
- K Chase McLaughlin
TRADED:
- OL Russell Bodine (to NE)
- OL Wyatt Teller (to CLE)
INJURED RESERVE:
- DE Mike Love
- LB Vosean Joseph
- RB Senorise Perry
- OL LaAdrian Waddle
Linebacker Tyrell Dobson was placed on the Commissioner's exempt list by the league. He was arrested for domestic violence in May. It is also being reported that tight end Jason Croom will be placed on injured reserve Monday and the subsequent roster spot used to resign safety Kurt Coleman.
