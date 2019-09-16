Josh Allen led three touchdown drives in the first half and threw for 253 yards against the Giants but one number that jumps out is zero that represents the number of times they turned the ball over.

Against the Jets in week one, they turned the ball over four times but against the Giants, they did not once.

Allen said protecting the ball was something they put a big emphasis on this week.

"I try to go out there and make the right reads, make the right throws. Still a few times the ball was put in harms way something I have to continue to work on so that will be a learning process throughout this year," Allen explained after a 28-14 win over the Giants.

"Taking care of the football, we've talked a lot about it in our building. Our two biggest assets in our building are our people and the ball, that's real," head coach Sean McDermott explained.

On the other side, the Bills defense took the ball away twice with two interceptions, one by Trent Murphy as it bounced into his arms after Ed Oliver got a hand on it. Then another one by Jordan Poyer as he made a diving, wide receiver type catch on a long throw near the goal line towards the end of the game.

The Bills are now 2-0 to start the season with the Bengals coming to town next week for their home opener.