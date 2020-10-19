Bills look to right the ship vs. Super Bowl Champs

The Bills (4-1) are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) tonight in Orchard Park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The first four weeks of the season were - relatively speaking - smooth sailing for the Buffalo Bills.

Sure, they had their challenges within those wins over the Jets, Dolphins, Rams, and Raiders, but Buffalo's explosive offense and opportunistic defense was able to overcome.

Then Tuesday night against the Tennessee Titans happened and the ship took on some water and is listing a little bit.

The 42-16 loss to the Titans exposed weaknesses on both sides of the ball that the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs will no doubt look to take advantage of.

Kansas City is of course led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the most dynamic threat among quarterbacks in the game with both his arm and with his feet and an array of offensive weapons at his disposal.

With all of that in mind, here are some key points looking ahead to this match-up:

DEFENSIVE PRESSURE / DISCIPLINE

The Bills have struggled to pressure quarterbacks all season long. They have a total of ten sacks this season ranking 21st in the NFL. Quarterbacks have had the luxury of epic chunks to time to pick apart a secondary that has not played to it's standard. That has to change against Mahomes, but at the same time, the Bills have to be disciplined in their approach. We often hear coaches refer to players staying in their "assigned gaps." Players along the Buffalo defensive front failed in those assignments all too often against the Titans. They also allowed far too much room at the edge where quarterback Ryan Tannehill was able to take advantage for significant gains that included his touchdown run.

Mahomes will shred this defense if the Bills take the same approach.

You'll often hear McDermott talk about "fundamentals" when describing the play of this group. This is a large part of what he's talking about. Disciplined, positional football with coverage at the edge is key to having success in at least containing Mahomes.

There is also some good news on the injury front. Top cornerback Tre White and starting linebacker Matt Milano, who both missed Tuesday night's loss in Tennessee practiced this week. They are listed as questionable for the game, but indications are they will play.

Note: The Chiefs will not have former Bills receiver Sammy Watkins in the line-up tonight due to a hamstring injury.

RUNNING GAME

So much of the focus has been on Josh Allen's passing numbers and the long awaited success he's having through the air.

They rank 27th running the football.... and that's a problem.

Good offenses need balance and the Bills haven't had it.

They know it.

Last week they were in the running to sign free agent back Le'Veon Bell just after he was released by the Jets. He wound up signing with Kansas City (he will not be available tonight) but the point is the Bills know they need better performance in this area. The combination of Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and the offensive line have not been able to get the job done.

Tonight is an opportunity.

The Chiefs defense ranks 31st in the league against the run giving up 157.6 yards per game. The Bills simply have to take advantage in this area. Not only in moving the football and setting up success through the air, but also in controlling the clock and keeping Mahomes and the Chiefs offense off the field.

RETURN TO FORM FOR ALLEN

This one pretty much goes without saying. Allen had been sensational through the first four games of the season. Of course there were a number of questionable decisions, but for the vast majority of the time he showed the maturity and growth that the Bills had been hoping four in year three. Tuesday night's loss to the Titans was a setback. Allen threw two interceptions (one deflected) and was not nearly as efficient or effective in going 26/41 for 263-yards, 2TDs, and the two picks.

With an opponent like Kansas City, Allen has to know they will likely need to score more than the 16-points they put up against the Titans. Leading a smart, disciplined and balanced attack in concert with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will be a must. Protecting the football is paramount.

KICKOFF: 5:00PM - Bills Stadium - Orchard Park, NY