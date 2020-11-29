x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Chargers vs. Bills Game Day

The Bills (7-3) are facing the Chargers (3-7) at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS VS. BUFFALO BILLS - Bills Stadium - Orchard Park, NY

FIRST QUARTER

-The Bills defense gets off to a strong start to the game forcing a three and out.  After an LA punt, the Bills start their drive on their own 37 yard line. 

-The Bills put together a 4-play 63-yard scoring drive with Josh Allen hitting tight end Dawson Knox for a 2-yard TD.   The drive featured a 47-yard pass interference penalty with Allen taking a downfield shot to Stefon Diggs.  Buffalo takes an early 7-0 lead. 

-Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert remains on course to set the new rookie record for TD passes leading a 13-play 79-yard drive.  He caps it with a 5-yard TD strike to Keenan Allen.  Chargers missed PAT leaving the Bills in front 7-6. 

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

-The Bills drive stalls when Joey Bosa penetrates and tackles Josh Allen for a 4-yard loss.  Buffalo forced to punt.  Chargers start drive on their own 20. 

-Bills defense comes up with a stop when Justin Herbert's throws incomplete to Keenan Allen over the middle on 3rd and 8.   Bills get a drive start at their own 35-yard line.  

-Bosa picks up a sack of Allen, and the Bills are forced to punt.  The Chargers start their drive at their own 15. 

SECOND QUARTER

-The teams continue to trade punts.  Andre Roberts can't find daylight on the return for Buffalo with the Bills starting a new drive at their own 24-yard line. 

-The Bills get things in gear offensively with a 7-play 76-yard drive that featured a 14-yard pass and run to Devin Singletary, a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty, and Singletary with a 21-yard gain.  But the signature play came with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll reaching into the bag of tricks and having Cole Beasley hit a wide open Gabe Davis for a 20-yard TD.  Bills take a 14-6 lead with 9:44 left in the half. 

-A combination of good coverage and inaccurate passing from Herbert results in another Los Angeles punt.  The Bills have the chance to add to their lead starting a drive on their own 14-yard line with 7:31 left in the half. 

-The Bills go 60-yards in 12-plays.  Josh Allen had to leave the game for a play after appearing to twist his left ankle.  Tyler Bass connects on a 45-yard FG to give Buffalo a 17-6 lead with 2:16 left in the half. 

-The Bills defense forces another punt.  The series featured Jerry Hughes and A.J. Klein sharing a sack of Herbert.  Buffalo defense has done a good job limiting the consistency and production of what has been a very explosive Chargers passing attack.  Bills lead 17-6 at the half. 