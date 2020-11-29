Chargers vs. Bills Game Day

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS VS. BUFFALO BILLS - Bills Stadium - Orchard Park, NY
FIRST QUARTER
-The Bills defense gets off to a strong start to the game forcing a three and out. After an LA punt, the Bills start their drive on their own 37 yard line.
-The Bills put together a 4-play 63-yard scoring drive with Josh Allen hitting tight end Dawson Knox for a 2-yard TD. The drive featured a 47-yard pass interference penalty with Allen taking a downfield shot to Stefon Diggs. Buffalo takes an early 7-0 lead.
-Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert remains on course to set the new rookie record for TD passes leading a 13-play 79-yard drive. He caps it with a 5-yard TD strike to Keenan Allen. Chargers missed PAT leaving the Bills in front 7-6.
-The Bills drive stalls when Joey Bosa penetrates and tackles Josh Allen for a 4-yard loss. Buffalo forced to punt. Chargers start drive on their own 20.
-Bills defense comes up with a stop when Justin Herbert's throws incomplete to Keenan Allen over the middle on 3rd and 8. Bills get a drive start at their own 35-yard line.
-Bosa picks up a sack of Allen, and the Bills are forced to punt. The Chargers start their drive at their own 15.
SECOND QUARTER
-The teams continue to trade punts. Andre Roberts can't find daylight on the return for Buffalo with the Bills starting a new drive at their own 24-yard line.
-The Bills get things in gear offensively with a 7-play 76-yard drive that featured a 14-yard pass and run to Devin Singletary, a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty, and Singletary with a 21-yard gain. But the signature play came with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll reaching into the bag of tricks and having Cole Beasley hit a wide open Gabe Davis for a 20-yard TD. Bills take a 14-6 lead with 9:44 left in the half.
-A combination of good coverage and inaccurate passing from Herbert results in another Los Angeles punt. The Bills have the chance to add to their lead starting a drive on their own 14-yard line with 7:31 left in the half.
-The Bills go 60-yards in 12-plays. Josh Allen had to leave the game for a play after appearing to twist his left ankle. Tyler Bass connects on a 45-yard FG to give Buffalo a 17-6 lead with 2:16 left in the half.
-The Bills defense forces another punt. The series featured Jerry Hughes and A.J. Klein sharing a sack of Herbert. Buffalo defense has done a good job limiting the consistency and production of what has been a very explosive Chargers passing attack. Bills lead 17-6 at the half.