ORCHARD PARK, New York — Bills center Mitch Morse suffered a concussion on July 27th when the pads went on for the first time during training camp.

On Thursday the Bills got some good news when it comes to the anchor of their offensive line as Morse cleared the concussion protocol.

Morse was practicing all week but was still considered in the protocol. They officially got the news before the team's fourth preseason game against the Vikings.

"He's progressing well, obviously he was in the protocol so that's kind of a different bucket there and I know he was happy when I saw him this afternoon that everything got cleared," head coach Sean McDermott said after the game.