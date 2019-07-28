PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Sunday was a rest day for both Lorenzo Alexander and Mitch Morse, who were both given the day off, the latter of which led to some shuffling on the offensive line.

Two absences that weren’t planned were Jason Croom and Dawson Knox, leaving the team a bit thin at tight end.

“Occurred yesterday during practice, Dawson’s did," Bills coach Sean McDermott said, "so we’re a little shorthanded on the tight end position, but we’ll make the most of the opportunities here with what we’ve got.”

The primary uptick in playing time went to seventh-round pick Tommy Sweeney, who saw time with the first team.

“Yeah, you know, I’m just trying to learn as much as I can, get as good as I can, get better every day and when I get an opportunity just go out there and do my job right," the first-year player said.

The defense was much tougher against the run, with Ed Oliver again seeing time with the starters.

The passing game wasn’t quite as sharp as the day before, but it did have its moments. While John Brown stood out Saturday, Cole Beasley was Josh Allen’s main target on Sunday.

“If we see a (middle) linebacker on Cole, I’m going to let him work, and whatever he does, he’s going to win," Allen said. "I’ve got to put it on him, so I’ve got to be ready for it. So that’s just the same page, it’s communication, it’s watching reps, and then going out there and doing the actual reps against a linebacker, so today was a good day for that.”

Of additional note on the receiving corps, what McDermott had to say when asked about perhaps last season's most surprising contributor, wideout Robert Foster.

“It’s important in that second year to continue to grow and evolve and adjust your game," McDermott said. "When tape is out there on you, this is the NFL. It’s professional football, and people get paid a lot of money to get out in front of that and study it, so he has to continue to evolve as a football player.”

The Bills will be off Monday before returning for a closed practice Tuesday morning.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Beane: 'This is Josh Allen's team'

Bills offense looks sharp as pads go on for day three of training camp

Bills fan picks winner, gives away pair of season tickets