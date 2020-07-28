Bills veterans report to training camp

The Bills will hold camp in Orchard Park due to COVID-19 with a vastly different routine in this unprecedented year.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills veterans and many others across the NFL report to training camps Tuesday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Procedures, as you might expect, will be vastly different this year.

-Each player will have to test negative twice before he can enter the building.

-Testing will take place daily for the first two weeks of camp and drop only if the positive rate drops below 5%.

-The focus for the early portion of camp will be on conditioning to try to limit the injury risk due to the limited offseason program. The first padded practice won't be until August 18th.

-No fans will be allowed to attend any events at camp.

-This year's preseason has been eliminated.