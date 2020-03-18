ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that safety Jordan Poyer has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team does not announce this information.

ESPN.com first reported the agreement.

Poyer was entering the final year of a four-year contract, and his new deal runs through the end of the 2022 season. The 28-year-old Poyer has been a starter since signing with Buffalo, where he’s been part of a formidable backfield alongside safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Tre’Davious White.

