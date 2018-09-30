GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Graham connected on their first touchdown pass of the year, and the Green Bay Packers put together their most complete defensive effort of the season in a 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Aaron Jones added 65 yards and a score on 11 carries for the Packers, who slowed in the second half after a fast start on offense.

The defense didn't let up against the Bills. Green Bay (2-1-1) posted its first shutout since a 9-0 win over the Jets in 2010.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen accounted for three turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble late in the fourth quarter that stood on review. He was 16 of 33 for 151 yards.

The Bills had a much tougher time on the road in the NFC North, a week after a stunning win at heavily favored Minnesota.

Buffalo did manage to force Rodgers to throw his first interception of the year. Rodgers also fumbled the ball away early in the fourth quarter after a sack by Taron Johnson.

But a 16-0 lead at the half was more than enough cushion against Buffalo's feeble offense. Even the return of running back LeSean McCoy, who missed a game because of a rib injury, didn't help the Bills (1-3).

Mason Crosby kicked two 52-yard field goals, bouncing back after an extra-point attempt in the first quarter hit the right upright.

A physical defense for Green Bay held the Bills to eight punts and three turnovers on their first 11 drives. Allen was sacked seven times, three by Kyler Fackrell.

Things went so well for the D that linebacker Clay Matthews was credited for a half-sack after drawing roughing-the-passer penalties in each of the first three weeks.

Rodgers was 22 of 40 for 298 yards. He had a little more mobility in the pocket, playing a third straight week with a brace on his injured left knee.

Rodgers did misfire on a couple throws. Receivers dropped a couple passes. An offense playing without Randall Cobb because of a hamstring injury also lost Geronimo Allison in the second half after he had to be evaluated for a concussion.

The offense wasn't quite as effective in the second half. Still, it was a confidence-building win following a disheartening 14-point loss last week to Washington.

Davante Adams had 81 catches for eight yards. Running back Ty Montgomery had a 43-yard completion on a wheel route that set up Graham's 3-yard touchdown catch with 5:15 left to open the scoring.

Graham had three catches for 21 yards. Signed in the offseason as a free agent, the athletic tight end made his first official Lambeau Leap after a touchdown earlier this season was wiped out by a flag.

For Buffalo, McCoy finished with 24 yards on five carries, and 13 yards on three receptions.

INJURY REPORT

WR Kelvin Benjamin had one catch for 34 yards before leaving in the third quarter to be evaluated for a head injury. Benjamin absorbed a hard hit from Clinton-Dix on a play that also led the safety's interception. ... S Micah Hyde had a disappointing return to Lambeau after leaving in the first quarter with a groin injury. Hyde left the Packers as a free agent after the 2016 season.

UP NEXT

Bills: Host Tennessee Titans on Oct. 7.

Packers: Visit Detroit Lions on Oct. 7.

