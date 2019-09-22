ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's wasn't pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but a 3-0 start is impressive by any standard in the NFL.

The Bills should have been able to distance themselves from the Cincinnati Bengals well short of a dramatic fourth quarter comeback.

Still, Josh Allen was able to engineer yet another game winning drive after Buffalo had fallen behind 17-14 in the fourth quarter.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni and Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News and Sports Talk live share some opinion on the key storylines as Buffalo improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2011.

