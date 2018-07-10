ORCHARD PARK, NY - The Bills won on a Stephen Hauschka field goal as time expired, 13-12. Here;s our quarter-by-quarter anaylsis:

FIRST QUARTER

The Bills defense gets off to a great start in taking the football away. Tremaine Edmunds forced a fumble that Matt Milano recovered after a completed pass to give the Bills offense the ball at the Titans 48-yard line. The Bills are able to take advantage with an 11-play 47-yard drive capped by Josh Allen's 14-yard TD run to give them a 7-0 lead. The titans were able to take advantage of a 38-yard punt return with a seven-play 18-yard drive that was capped by Ryan Succop's 25-yard field goal to cut the Bills lead to 7-3.

SECOND QUARTER

Through the first drive of the second quarter, it's clear the Bills are doing everything they can to establish the ground game... something they've struggled to do this season. With 12:21 left in the half, Josh Allen was 4/6 passing, while the Bills had carried the ball 16-times for 61-yards. LeSean McCoy had 10 of those carries for 40-yards. Taron Johnson came up with a tremendous interception with close to nine minutes left in the half. Buffalo's second takeaway of the game gave them a drive start at the Titans 37-yard line. The Bills however failed to gain points off the the turnover and booted a fake field goal attempt with 5:03 left in the second quarter. The Titans put together an 11-play drive late in the half with Trent Murphy sacking Marcus Mariota on 3rd and 9, but Ryan Succop kicked a 54-yard field goal as the half came to an end to cut the Bills lead to 7-6.

THIRD QUARTER

Each defense forces a punt on their first drives of the half. The Bills got their second drive start at their own 36-yard line with 6:53 left in the 3rd quarter, but Josh Allen missed Kelvin Benjamin on 3rd and 13 thus forcing the Bills to punt. The Titans gave the ball away again on the ensuing drive. Shaq Lawson forced a fumble and Jordan Poyer recovered. It was the third takeaway of the game for the Bills defense. This time they were able to turn it into points in the form of a 30-yard field goal from Stephen Hauschka and a 10-6 lead with 1:59 left in the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Titans drove deep into Buffalo territory with Nick Williams dropping what looked like a sure touchdown pass. Instead Tennessee settles for three and trails the Bills 10-9 with 10:30 left in the game. The Bills turned the ball over on the ensuing drive when Josh Allen's pass deflected off the hands of Andre Holmes and was picked off. Tennessee took possession of the ball at it's own 46. They wound up turning it into points on a 50-yard field goal from Ryan Succcop to give them a 12-10 lead with 4:43 left in the game. The Bills put together a solid drive to set up Stephen Hauschka for the game winning field goal attempt from 46-yards to win it 13-12 for Buffalo.

