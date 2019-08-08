ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NFL PRESEASON - Game One

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS VS. BUFFALO BILLS - New Era Field

FIRST QUARTER

The Bills defense started strong pressuring Colts QB Jacoby Brissett. Both Trent Murphy and first round pick Ed Oliver had opportunities to bring him down on a third down play. He wound up throwing incomplete and the Bills got a drive start at their own 14 yard line. Bills QB Josh Allen went 2/5 for 17-yards on the Bills first series. He hit on short routes while he overthrew receivers downfield. He did run for a first down before the Bills were forced to punt. The Bills defense forced another stop and then on the Bills next possession, Allen drove the Bills into field goal range before Stephen Hauschka missed on a field goal attempt. The Bills are moving the ball with a patchwork offensive line due to injuries, but they're not finishing drives at this point. The Bills took Allen out after two series on which he went 6/11 for 66-yards and ran the ball one for an eight yard gain.

SECOND QUARTER

Matt Barkley came into the game at quarterback for the Bills and led them on their first scoring drive of the night. Barkley went 5/8 for 43-yards cappiing the drive with an 8-yard TD pass to Cam Phillips giving the Bills a 7-0 lead. Barkley had the Bills in position to score again after a 38-yard hook-up with Isaiah McKenzie, but T.J. Yeldon fumbled on the next play and the Colts recovered. The Bills defense comes up with a turnover late in the half as Phillip Walker's pass was intercepted by Dean Marlowe. It led to a one-yard TD run by Senorise Perry to give the Bills a 14-0 lead. The Colts add a field goal as time expires in the first half cutting the Bills lead to 14-3 at the break.

THIRD QUARTER

The Colts, behind Phillip Walker who remained in at quarterback put together a solid drive to open the half, but turned it over on downs in the red zone as the Buffalo defense held strong. On his second series, Tyree Jackson showing some of the same athleticism he did at UB, rolled right and connected with Robert Foster for an apparent gain of 38-yards the was called back on review. Jackson eventually led the Bills on a scoring drive completing a ball 24-yards to Isaiah McKenzie that led to a Buffalo field goal and a 17-3 lead.

FOURTH QUARTER

Chad Kelly, after a series of mis-steps is trying to resurrect his career by earning a roster spot with the Colts. On entering the game he went 4/6 for 24-yards and led the Colts to a field goal cutting the Bills lead to 17-6. Then on the next series, Kelly saw open field to the left and took off running 33-yards for a touchdown to cut the Buffalo lead to 17-13. In a game that has largely lacked storylines, a great one emerged in the fourth quarter when Christian Wade, who is with the Bills as part of the NFL's International program broke free for a 65-yard touchdown. Wade is a rugby star in England, and gave the Bills a 24-13 lead.

The Colts add one more field goal to make it 24-16 but that would do it as the Bills win their preseason opener.

Up next, they head to South Carolina for joint practices with the Panthers next week leading up to their second preseason game in Charlotte.