BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was a busy man Monday. His latest move according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques is signing defensive end Mario Addison.

Addison has been with the Carolina Panthers since 2012. He was not drafted. He's spent time in the NFL with the Bears, Colts and Redskins before landing with Carolina.

He is well known to Beane and the Bills coaching staff. Bills head coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers defensive coordinator when Addision's career really began to take off. He also played for Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington.

He's a 33 year old who brings plenty of leadership to the Bills.

