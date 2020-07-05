ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills have gotten down to the business of signing their 2020 draft class.

Thursday they announced the signing of kicker Tyler Bass (6th round), receiver Isaiah Hodgins (6th round), and cornerback Dane Jackson (7th round).

The Bills draft Hodgins out of Oregon State and along with Gabriel Davis (4th round) out of Central Florida, gives the Bills needed size among a relatively small group of receivers.

Bills GM Brandon Beane says he was impressed with Bass's performance at the Senior Bowl, and made the rare decision to draft the kicker out of Georgia Southern.

The Bills selected Dane Jackson, a cornerback from Pittsburgh, 239th overall in the seventh round.