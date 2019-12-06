ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thursday will be the third and final day of the Bills mandatory minicamp. The next time we'll see the Bills is when training camp opens at St. John Fisher College outside of Rochester this summer.

While injuries remain an issue, wide receivers Zay Jones and Robert Foster both missed Wednesday's session, John Brown and Cole Beasley participated. Beasley isn't quite full go but he did catch passes from Josh Allen.

The second year quarterback knows the team needs him to make big strides forward this year. Right now Allen is focused on a strong finish to mincamp.

"We want to execute, we want to perform well," Allen said. "Be put in situations that are going to challenge us at the same time. So we have to come prepared tomorrow. We're going to be prepared tomorrow to come out and have a good day."

Allen said he'll be ramping up his workouts before training camp begins and that he will once again be working with quarterbacks guru Jordan Palmer. He didn't know how often he'd work with Palmer but wants to make certain his footwork and throwing mechanics remain solid.