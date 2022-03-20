Bills acquire QB Case Keenum in trade

It looks like the Bills have found their backup quarterback for the 2022 season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills have acquired quarterback Case Keenum from the Cleveland Browns for a 7th round draft pick.

Keenum served as the backup to Baker Mayfield, while previously leading the Vikings to the NFC championship game back in 2017. Ironically, Keenum was the QB to hit Stefon Diggs in the Minneapolis Miracle that allowed the Vikings to advance in the postseason that year.

There was much speculation this week that the Bills would bring back former backup Matt Barkley after he tweeted out this below.