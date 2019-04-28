ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In the 2019 draft the Bills selected four players on offense and four players on defense.

General manager Brandon Beane said "we've added players that we feel are improvements to our roster but its not just accumulating talent its building a team. We like what we've added now its trying to build this thing and getting these guys in here. Still a long way to go I think I'll have a better idea of how we look in about a month."

Head coach Sean McDermott added "we're at a time of year where a lot of teams feel like they've significantly improved their football team and I would say that I feel good about what we've done."

McDermott said "other teams in our division have added good football players too and we certainly have our work cut out for us and that's where our focus is."

Beane also said that no decision has been made regarding the fifth year option of defensive end Shaq Lawson.