Biggio and Grichuk homer as Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cavan Biggio broke up a no-hit bid with a solo home run in the sixth inning, Randal Grichuk added a three-run shot and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2.
The Blue Jays need another victory in Sunday's season finale, and a Miami win over the Yankees in New York, to move up to second place in the AL East, and the fifth seed in the league. If not, Toronto will remain in eighth place, and face a first-round playoff meeting with the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays.
Toronto has won four straight and six of seven following a season-worst six-game losing streak.