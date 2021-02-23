x
Better effort, familiar result for Sabres

Buffalo outshot the Islanders 36-23 but lost for the fifth time in six games 3-2.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres left wing Taylor Hall (4) narrowly misses scoring as New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) defends the crease and Islanders center Anders Lee (27) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period and Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 3-2 win over the last-place Buffalo Sabres. 

Pageau got his seventh goal at 15:08 when he banged in a rebound on the backhand after Oliver Wahlstrom’s initial shot with stopped by Buffalo goaltender Linus Ullmark.

 The Islanders beat the Sabres for the third straight time this season after two victories in Buffalo last week. The Islanders also moved to 5-0-1 at Nassau Coliseum.

