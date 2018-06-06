ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - John Beilein is staying at Michigan after talking with the Detroit Pistons about their coaching vacancy.

Beilein announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he's excited about coaching the Wolverines next season and in the years to come. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press earlier this month Beilein interviewed with the Detroit. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The 65-year-old Beilein has coached at Michigan for 11 seasons. He has led the Wolverines to two Final Fours, losing in the national title game this year and in 2013. Beilein has won a pair of Big Ten championships and two Big Ten Tournament titles.

© 2018 WGRZ