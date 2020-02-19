BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many were skeptical when John Beilein left the University of Michigan to coach the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. Apparently those who didn't think Beilein's style would translate to the NBA were right. Beilein won't make it through one season with the Cavaliers.

Details of the separation are expected to be finalized and Beilein is expected to depart as the Cavaliers head coach Wednesday.

The Cavs are 14-40 on the season, last in the Eastern Conference.

