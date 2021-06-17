Beilein, Butler, Williams, Robitaille headline GBSHOF Class of 2021

The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2021 on Thursday. Inductions will take place in October.
The list of inductees per the GBSHOF release:
John Beilein - Niagara County product with over 800 collegiate victories and two NCAA national championship appearances.
John Butler (deceased) - Vice-President and General Manager of the Buffalo Bills whose teams went to the playoffs in five of his eight seasons at the helm.
Angela Coniglio (deceased) - Four sport star at Amherst High School who parlayed her soccer talents into a professional career.
Deborah Dourlain* - State record swimmer out of Orchard Park HS, who went on to earn Division I and Division III All-American honors.
Gerry Gentner (deceased) – Three-time state championship softball coach at Williamsville South, whose favorite saying was, "Just Show Up".
Julie Gentner Murphy* - Multi-sport all-Western New Yorker from Williamsville South, who went onto become a Division III All-American field hockey star and a championship softball coach.
Ron Moscati* - Niagara Falls product considered one of the nation's premier sports photographers while employed at the Buffalo Courier Express and Buffalo News.
Mike Robitaille* - Former Buffalo Bison and Buffalo Sabre and much beloved broadcaster.
William Russell (deceased) - Youth hockey founder, director, coach and administrator out of Bennett High School.
Lamar Smith* - Elite sprinter out of Bennett High School, who holds the two oldest boys track records in Western New York. Was an All-American at Alabama and Buffalo State.
Pete Tonsoline*- Multi-sport local high school coach and administrator with more than 1500 wins.
Kyle Williams – Six-time Pro Bowler during his 13 seasons as a defensive tackle with the Buffalo Bills.
1958 U/Buffalo Football* – 2021 Spotlight Team – Finished 8-1 and won Lambert Cup, however declined invitation to Tangerine Bowl when bowl committee denied two black members from competing.
