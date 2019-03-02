NEWARK, N.J. — The Beauts continued their surge as they took their show on the road to topple the Metropolitan Riveters 3-2 Saturday afternoon in New Jersey. The victory is Buffalo's fifth straight, and pulls them to within two points of the Minnesota Whitecaps despite having played one less game.

Buffalo struck first towards the end of the 1st period. Forward Taylor Accursi second goal of the season jamming home between the legs of Metropolitan goaltender Katie Fitzgerald on a puck that sat in the crease following a strange bounce. The assists went to Annika Zalewski and Blake Bolden.

The Riveters evened the score early in the second period as defenseman Rebecca Morse beat Beauts keeper Nichole Henley. Buffalo responded quickly however as Julianna Iafallo deflected a point shot from Jordyn Burns that worked it's way past Fitzgerald to make the score 2-1.

Iafallo then set up Savannah Harmon in the high slot who one-timed the pass by a screened Fitzgerald to stretch the Beauts lead to 3-1. Metropolitan pulled one back less than a minute later as Kristin Lewicki scored to make the score 3-2, which is where it stayed throughout a scoreless final frame.

The win moved Buffalo to 9-4-0 on the campaign, good for 18 points.

They have three games left to play, the next of which is Saturday, February 23rd at HarborCenter, the Beauts last home game of the regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 PM.