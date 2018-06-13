(BUFFALO BEAUTS RELEASE) - The Buffalo Beauts today announced the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Nicole Hensley.

“The addition of Nicole to our roster brings yet another proven winner to our team and somebody that we think can excel at this level,” said General Manager Nick Fattey. “Internationally and collegiately, Nicole has distinguished herself among her peers and we’re excited to bring her outstanding ability to Buffalo.”

Hensley (5’6”, 6/23/1994) won the gold medal with Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, where she recorded a shutout against the Olympic Athletes from Russia. She also previously won gold with Team USA at the 2016 and 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championships, where she combined to go 4-0-0-0 with three shutouts.

“I am very excited to join the Buffalo Beauts organization,” said Hensley. “During my visit to Buffalo, I saw nothing but great things from the team, the fans and the city. I am looking forward to my first professional season.”

A standout collegian for Lindenwood University (CHA), Hensley is the NCAA’s all-time leader with 4,094 career saves. She also broke the NCAA record for saves in a single game when she stopped 90 of 92 shots on March 1, 2013, topping the previous high mark by 12 saves. During her four-year collegiate career, the Lakewood, Colorado native compiled a .921 save percentage and a 2.98 goals-against average in 123 games from 2012 to 2016.

