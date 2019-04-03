NEWARK, N.J. — It's not the way they wanted it to end, losing their seven-game streak in a shootout on the road to a team with 16 less points, but regardless the regular season has come to a close for the Buffalo Beauts. In the process, they picked up a point that moved them ahead of the Boston Pride, securing the second seed in the post season and a home match-up with the Connecticut Whale at HarborCenter March 9th.

The Beauts started the contest off strong, picking up an opening-period tally from Corinne Buie just :22 seconds into the game to take a 1-0 lead to the first intermission. They added to it 1:32 into the second stanza as Maddie Elia pushed the Beauts advantage to 2-0. However, just :59 seconds after that, the Riveters struck back as Amanda Kessel beat Buffalo goaltender Shannon Szabados to halve the lead. Towards the end of the second, Metropolitan would even it up as Madison Packer found the back on the net on the Power Play to make it a 2-2 game heading into the final period.

As the third was winding to a close, the Riveters surged ahead as Rebecca Russo tallied on the Power Play to make the score 3-2. With Szabados racing to the bench for the extra attacker with just 1:35 on the clock, Hayley Scamurra dramatically tied the game, which is where it stood at the end of regulation. Overtime proved fruitless, so the contest slid into a shootout where the fourth Metropolitan shooter Miye O'Dench found the twine and Buffalo's Taylor Accursi was denied by Riveters goaltender Katie Fitzgerald, sealing a Metropolitan upset victory.

As for Buffalo, their attention immediately turns to next Saturday and the Isobel Cup semifinal they'll host looking to earn a chance at a title. In a season where they held a 4-4 record after the first eight games, sitting as the second ranked team heading into the elimination rounds doesn't seem so objectionable.