BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Disney On Ice just across the parking garage in KeyBank Center, the Buffalo Beauts wrote their own fairy tale on the HarborCenter ice, taking down the visiting Boston Pride Saturday afternoon 4-1.

Maddie Elia, the NWHL's leading goal scorer, pocketed her 10th and 11th of the campaign in just twelve games. Dani Cameranesi added a goal of her own to go with two assists, and Shannon Szabados stopped 20 of 21 shots in net. Annika Zalewski added the other goal for Buffalo.

The win moved the Beauts to 8-4-0 for the season and moved them into a tie for second place with Boston. They next play Saturday, February 2nd against the Metropolitan Riveters in Newark, NJ.