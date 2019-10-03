BUFFALO, N.Y. — In front of a raucus home crown, the Buffalo Beauts were lifted by four different goal scoreers and the steller goaltending of Shannon Szabados to an 4-0 triumph over the visiting Boston Pride. With the win, Buffalo earned the right to play in their fourth Isobel Cup Final, trying to take home the ultimate prize for a second time.

After an even opening frame, Buffalo opened the scoring in the second period. Blake Bolden's drive from the point was partially blocked, but the puck found it's way to Maddie Elia. Her redirection was stopped by a sprawling Katie Burt, but was unaware that it was resting near the crease, glancing off Dani Cameranesi's stick before being pushed home by a crashing Elia to make it 1-0 Buffalo. Six minutes later on the Power Play, Hayley Scamurra spun and found a pinching Emily Pfalzer all alone in front who beat Burt over the glove to push the Beauts advantage to 2-0.

In the Third Period, the Buffalo onslaught continued as Boston's Jillian Dempsy misplayed a puck that allowed Emily Janiga to chip it by a diving Burt to make the score 3-0. The final tally came from Cameranesi on the Power Play who finished off a bouncing puck in front that increased the lead to 4-0, which is where it finished. Despite the lopsided score, Beauts goalie Szabados shone stopping all 31 shots she faced to earn the shutout and first star honors.

With the win, Buffalo moves on to face the winner of Sunday's Metropolitan Riveters and Minnesota Whitecaps Semifinal. The Beauts have played for the Isobel Cup in all four years of the NWHL's existence. Their only title win came in 2017 against Boston.