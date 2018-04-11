BEARS VS. BILLS - NEW ERA FIELD, ORCHARD PARK, NY

FIRST QUARTER

The Bears are able to move the ball well on their opening drive but the Buffalo defense holds strong. Nate Peterman went 2/3 for 15-yards on the opening drive, but the Bills are forced to punt. The Bears are able to convert another third and long, but the Bills defense forces another punt, and Buffalo starts its drive at its own 11-yard line. The Bears third ranked run defense shuts Buffalo down on first and second down. Nate Peterman throws incomplete to Chris Ivory on third down and Buffalo is forced to punt once again.

SECOND QUARTER

The Bears drive 37-yards in 6-plays. Jordan Howard takes it in from 1-yard out and Chicago takes a 7- 0 lead. Bills start to move the football. Peterman hooks up with Jason Croom for a gain of 26. But Peterman misses Kelvin Benjamin on 3rd and 12 and the Bills are forced to punt. The Bills defense forces another punt. The Bills turn the ball over for the first time on the day. Nate Peterman completed a pass to Jason Croom who fumbled. Eddie Jackson returned it 66-yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. On the next series, Peterman targeted newly acquired receiver Terrelle Pryor who couldn't handle it and had it intercepted on the deflection. The Bears take possession at the Buffalo 38. Disaster strikes again for the Buffalo offense. Peterman's pass deflected off Zay Jones' hands and was picked off. Leonard Floyd returned it 19-yards for a Chicago touchdown and a 21-0 lead for the Bears. The Bills are forced to punt again and give up a long return. Jordan Howard rushes for an 18-yard touchdown and a 28-0 lead for Chicago.

