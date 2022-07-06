Beane open to Fitz retiring as a Bill

Brandon Beane said he and Ryan Fitzpatrick have had discussions about the possibility, now that Fitz is calling it a career.

Example video title will go here for this video

"I will forever be a proud member of the Bills Mafia now that I'm done playing."

That was how Ryan Fitzpatrick closed his interview with 2 On Your Side Monday night on Sports Talk Live Buffalo.

What better way to cement that legacy than to have him officially retire as a Buffalo Bill.

GM Brandon Beane said Tuesday he's open to the possibility if that's something Fitzpatrick wants to do and confirmed that he and Fitzpatrick have had discussions about it.

"I don't know what Fitz is gonna do, you know. (We) definitely have had conversations if he's interested. I think the thing for him, it will ultimately be on him if he if somebody wants to do we would of course listen," Beane said.

"I think his biggest thing is he's played for a lot of teams. I think he I think he wants all the fan bases to follow them and not and not feel slighted. So you know, we'll see. We wouldn't close the door on them."

Brandon Beane on potentially signing Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-day contract to retire as a Buffalo Bill.



"If it's something he wants to do, of course." @WGRZ — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) June 7, 2022