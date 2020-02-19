AMHERST, N.Y. — Josh Mballa scored 16 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots and Buffalo beat Ball State 72-59 to win its third straight.

Jayvon Graves scored 16 with 10 rebounds for the Bulls (17-9, 8-5 Mid-American Conference), who outrebounded the Cardinals 51-42 and made 16 of 21 free throws. Jeenathan Williams scored 16 points, Antwain Johnson had 12 and Davonta Jordan 10 with eight rebounds.

Ishmael El-Amin scored 18 points and Jarron Coleman had 15 with four assists for Ball State (14-12, 7-6). Tahjai Teague grabbed 10 rebounds and Kyle Mallers added nine points.

