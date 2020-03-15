TAMPA, Fla. — A minor leaguer for the New York Yankees has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19.

The Yankees didn’t identify the player.

The team said the player had spent his entire time at the minor league complex in Tampa, Florida, and hadn't been over at the main stadium and facilities used by the major leaguers.

The Miami Marlins, meanwhile, became the first organization to completely close their complex. Big leaguers were told to take a break and avoid group activities.

